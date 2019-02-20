TRESemmé

Keratin Smooth Shine Serum

More than your ordinary anti-frizz serum, TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Shine Serum's non-greasy formula calms unruly hair for a look that's perfectly polished and full of natural movement. Too often, it feels like we have to settle for hair serums that only smooth, detangle, boost shine or control frizz but sacrifice movement. We have one that does all of that and more, and it delivers natural moves that last. The TRESemmé Keratin Smooth System, with Keratin and Marula oil from Africa, gives you 5 smoothing benefits-fights frizz, detangles knots, boosts shine, adds softness and tames flyaways.