Kent Ribbed Merino Wool Sweater

Petar Petrov is a master of elevated wardrobe essentials, like this 'Kent' sweater. Perfect for layering, it's made from soft merino wool in a warm olive hue that'll work with so many pieces in your closet. Wear yours tucked into tailored pants or a midi skirt. Shown here with: Andersson Bell Pants, Dries Van Noten Shoulder bag, Fendi Ankle boots.