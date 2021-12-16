Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Mules & Clogs
Kurt Geiger
Kensington Square Toe Slip On Sandals
$150.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bloomingdale's
Square open toe Slip on Quilted pattern at strap 1.5" covered heel Fabric upper, polyurethane lining, resin sole Imported
Need a few alternatives?
Kurt Geiger
Kensington Square Toe Slip On Sandals
BUY
$150.00
Bloomingdale's
ASOS DESIGN
Summer Bow Mid Heeled Mules In Rust
BUY
£21.00
£30.00
ASOS
Wandler
Rosa Leather Slippers
BUY
£320.00
Net-A-Porter
The Drop
Women's Avena Square Toe Block Heel Mule
BUY
£42.90
Amazon
More from Kurt Geiger
Kurt Geiger
Stint
BUY
£139.00
£199.00
Kurt Geiger
Kurt Geiger
Stint Boots
BUY
£199.00
Kurt Geiger
Kurt Geiger
Rainbow Mask (with Filter Pocket)
BUY
£15.00
Kurt Geiger
Kurt Geiger
Brent
BUY
£141.75
£189.00
Kurt Geiger
More from Mules & Clogs
Kurt Geiger
Kensington Square Toe Slip On Sandals
BUY
$150.00
Bloomingdale's
ASOS DESIGN
Summer Bow Mid Heeled Mules In Rust
BUY
£21.00
£30.00
ASOS
Ugg
Women's Scuffette Suede & Sheepskin Slippers
BUY
$105.00
Hudson's Bay
ship by the sea
Sheep By The Sea Siberian Unisex Wool Slipper
BUY
$21.00
$35.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted