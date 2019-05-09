Search
Products fromShopShoesSandals
Reformation

Kelly Sandal

$198.00
At Reformation
A good option if youre well-balanced. This a high heel sandal with a thin strap across the front and an adjustable ankle strap. The Kelly features a 3 1/2" heel. Pairs well with the Emmie Dress and Karen Dress.
Featured in 1 story
Reformation Is Officially Making Footwear
by Eliza Huber