Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Bychari
Kelli Necklace
$185.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bychari
Kelli Necklace
Need a few alternatives?
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Large Cameo Necklace
£139.00
from
Missoma
BUY
Sophie Buhai
Classic Delicate Chain
£266.48
from
Sophie Buhai
BUY
Mango
Pendant Triple Necklace
$29.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Coin Waterfall Necklace
$25.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Bychari
More from Necklaces
Urban Outfitters
Chunky Chain Layer Necklace
$18.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
BaubleBar
Coco Pendant Necklace
$42.00
$31.50
from
BaubleBar
BUY
MINI MINI JEWELS
Diamond Accented Dog Tag Initial Pendant Necklace
$250.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Large Cameo Necklace
£139.00
from
Missoma
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted