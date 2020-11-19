United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Joss & Main
Keith Piece Metal Hurricane Set
$80.99$62.00
At Joss & Main
Crafted in India from iron wire in a metallic silver finish, this set of 3 different sized hurricanes showcases a cylindrical body that easily houses a votive/tealight of your choice. Down below, a flat iron pedestal adds support and stability. Ideal for adding as a mantle centerpiece or a tabletop display, this candle holders are sure to draw the eye and break up the monotony of standalone candles.