Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
Matt & Nat
Kehl13 Laptop Sleeve – Grey
$50.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Matt & Nat
13” Laptop sleeve. Webbing strap at back to slip over luggage handle. Interior: Padded for safely storing a 13” laptop. Dimensions: 14”L x 10”H x 0.75”D
Need a few alternatives?
Apple
13-inch Macbook Air In Rose Gold
$1099.00
from
Apple
BUY
Samsung
Easy Sign-in, Samsung Pay, Notifications, And More!
$1149.99
$1299.99
from
Samsung
BUY
Lenovo
Thinkpad X390 - Black
$1729.00
$1210.30
from
Lenovo
BUY
Microsoft
Surface Pro 6 + Type Cover Bundle
$1059.00
$799.00
from
Microsoft
BUY
More from Matt & Nat
Matt & Nat
Liman Booties
$130.00
$65.00
from
Zappos
BUY
Matt & Nat
Morton Boot
$130.00
$102.60
from
Zappos
BUY
Matt & Nat
Morton Combat Boot
C$130.00
C$78.00
from
Matt & Nat
BUY
Matt & Nat
Von Satchel
$140.00
from
Matt & Nat
BUY
More from Tech & Gadgets
Amazon
Easy Press Mini
$67.99
$49.00
from
Amazon
BUY
promoted
Amazon
Maker
$369.00
$349.00
from
Amazon
BUY
promoted
Amazon
Explore Air 2 Mint
$299.00
$199.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Columbia Records
John Legend - A Legendary Christmas
$48.26
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted