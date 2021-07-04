Hardie Grant London

Keeping It Simple

After a long day at work, heading home to cook fussy, complicated meal is the last thing anyone wants to do. Keeping It Simple is the ultimate collection to have on hand for these moments. Featuring over 60 quick and easy, drool-worthy one-pot dinners you can whip up in the time in takes to have a glass of wine. Inspired by her column for Serious Eats, One-Pot Wonders, Yasmin arms readers with sneaky gems and low-key showstoppers that work every time, and promises that they will learn at least one new skill each time. The ultimate goal is to get dinner on the table quickly, but also to create something truly delicious as a weeknight reward. Why order a takeaway when you can throw together Miso-Ghee Chicken Thighs with Roasted Radishes or Rigatoni with Crispy Prosciutto, Broccolini, Parm and Chilli Flakes in 20 minutes? And when you can cook it all in one pot, clean-up is a breeze. Featuring humorous and relatable anecdotes and musings on cooking and life, Keeping It Simple is the book you'll keep coming back to night after night for inspiration. About the Author Yasmin Fahr spent four years as an undercover inspector for Forbes Travel Guide, living in New York, LA and London, reviewing over 600 hotels, restaurants and spas around the world. She developed over 200 recipes for her weekly Serious Eats titled One-Pot Wonders. In July of 2017, she launched her own international hospitality consulting company called LokaPack. Her work has appeared in Bon Appetit, Food & Wine, MindBodyGreen, SELF, LA Times and others. Industry Reviews Yasmin Fahr has dedicated an entire book to the one-pot meal, so you can enjoy a well-rounded dinner without having to pull out every cooking vessel in your kitchen.