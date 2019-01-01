Reformation

Kayu Arnette Clutch

$360.00 $216.00

Buy Now Review It

At Reformation

Holiday party season is descending and you're going to need something cute to carry your stuff. The KAYU Arnette clutch is handcrafted from resin and shell and embellished with gold inset. Lined interior. Just enough room for your phone, boob tape and other important things. Kayu is a California based label founded by Jamie Lim. Made with natural materials like straw, shell and wood, Kayu's accessories are created by artisans from Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia. Each piece is handcrafted in limited batches using old school techniques fused with modern design.