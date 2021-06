Miaou

Kauai Bottom

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Miaou

The Kauai Bikini Bottom is a cheeky, side tie bikini bottom. She’s a stringy number, and can be worn high or low rise, depending on your style. Designed to be paired with the matching Kauai Bikini Top, for a whole moment. We accept returns and exchanges on unworn bikinis, with all original tags and liners attached.