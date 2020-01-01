Search
Products fromShopShoesBoots
Labucq

Kati Ivory Crocco

$375.00
At Labucq
Italian embossed crocco calf leather upper and lamb leather lining True leather outsole 2" Heel Elastic pull-on style Fits true to size. Please see size guide. Handmade in Tuscany. Traditional retail: $595.
Featured in 1 story
Ankle Boots Are The Season's Must Purchase
by Rebekkah Easley