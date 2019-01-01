Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Reformation
Kat Dress
$128.00
$96.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Flaunt your back. This is a midi length dress with a v neckline, a low back and adjustable, cross back straps. The Kat is slim fitting throughout the bodice with a relaxed fitting skirt.
Need a few alternatives?
Ganni
Seersucker Check Dress
$250.00
$100.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Weekday
Helga Dress
£55.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Reformation
Butterfly Dress
$278.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Kat Dress
£130.00
£91.00
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Reformation
Reformation
Cashmere V-neck Cardigan
$148.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Rimini Dress
C$595.00
C$178.50
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Peri Dress
$148.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Jewel Cropped Shirred Floral-print Crepe Top
£150.00
£105.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Dresses
Ganni
Seersucker Check Dress
$250.00
$100.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Ganni
Jacquard Mini Wrap Dress
$150.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Babaton
Ruched Mock Neck Mini Dress
$198.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Cecile Bahansen
Oversized Cotton-blend Dress
£735.00
£441.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted