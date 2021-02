Anthropologie

Kat Cardigan

$108.00 $79.95

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

BHLDN Showroom - Closed 209 West 38th Street, 7th Floor New York, NY 10018 Style No. 60020930; Color Code: 000 Whether lounging at home or taking a walk around the block, this sweater is a cozy layer you'll reach for again and again. 100% acrylic Open front Machine wash Imported Dimensions 25"L