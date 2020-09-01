Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Brayden Studio
Kase Task Chair
$155.98
$88.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Wayfair
This chair is super easy to assemble. Designed for individuals and professionals alike, it is easy to move with the 5 castors.
Need a few alternatives?
Crate and Barrel
Libby Cane Dining Chair
$399.00
$339.15
from
Crate and Barrel
BUY
H&M
Rattan-seat Bench
£119.99
from
H&M
BUY
Porch & Den
Sabrina Velvet Home Office Swivel Chair
$143.49
$121.03
from
Overstock.com
BUY
Vinterior
Rattan Chair
£128.00
from
Vinterior
BUY
More from Brayden Studio
Brayden Studio
Giacchetto Swivel Armchair
$147.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Brayden Studio
Tamara Double Standing Desk Converter
£193.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Brayden Studio
Modern Full Length Mirror
$725.00
$177.03
from
Wayfair
BUY
Brayden Studio
Morrill 82" Tree Floor Lamp
$230.00
$139.33
from
Wayfair
BUY
More from Furniture
Casper
Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress
from
Casper
BUY
Linenspa
Signature 8-in. Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress
$399.99
$237.99
from
Kohls
BUY
GoodGram
Premium Posture Fuzzy Exercise Yoga Ball Chair Set
$79.00
from
Walmart
BUY
Crate and Barrel
Libby Cane Dining Chair
$399.00
$339.15
from
Crate and Barrel
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted