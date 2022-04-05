Marimekko

Karsti Unikko

$220.00

The Karsti jean shorts are made of cotton twill in the Unikko pattern. The shorts have a high waist and loose trouser legs. They have a zipper and jean button closure in the front. The front pockets and back patch pockets are decorated with small Unikko pattern flower rivets. The back waistline features the Marimekko jeans label. Marimekko’s famous poppy pattern Unikko was born in 1964 in a time when the design house’s collections featured mostly abstract prints. Designer Maija Isola wanted to create something interesting from this organic theme and designed an entire range of floral prints. Today, the iconic flower represents creativity.