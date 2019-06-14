Search
Karina Carpenter Jean

$150.00
At Need Supply
High-waisted carpenter jean from NEED. Soft washed denim. Zip fly with top button closure. Multiple utility pockets; hammer loop at left leg. Relaxed straight leg. Tonal stitching. Silvertone hardware.
