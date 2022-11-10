United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Kari Traa
Kari Wastelayer® Long Sleeve – 30% Recycled Merino Wool
$40.00
At Kari Traa
Product details The perfect baselayer for both outdoor activities and everyday wear. Kari longsleeve is made of waste from our iconic Rose Merino Wool, mixed with REFIBRA™ from Lenzing. This innovative fabric consists of sustainable fibers from wood pulp and recycled cotton scraps – which adds both durability and softness to the recycled Rose wool. The melange color is a natural result of the recycled Rose wool mix, that we’ve left untouched to avoid using chemicals. Durable fabric Next-to-skin comfort 4-season favorite Clean design Key features Durable Recycled