UO
Kara Desert Quilt
$129.00
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 62021860; Color Code: 001 Sweet dreaming of desert landscapes when you cuddle up underneath this cotton quilt that showcases a desert landscape printed across the surface. Woven design is topped with quilted stitching and printed details all-over. Shams sold separately. Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Dry clean - Imported Size Twin XL - Dimensions: 90”l x 66”w Full/Queen - Dimensions: 86”l x 86”w