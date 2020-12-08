Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Schutz
Kaolin Over The Knee Boot
$197.71
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A streamlined upper skims your legs in a sleek over-the-knee boot balanced by a rounded toe and low, walkable heel.
Need a few alternatives?
Jeffrey Campbell
Patrik Over The Knee Boot
$189.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Marc Fisher
Darwin Over The Knee Boot
$238.95
$144.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Twiggie Tall Boots
£228.00
from
Free People
BUY
Legres
11 Lace-up Leather Knee Boots
£640.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Schutz
Schutz
Kaolin Over The Knee Boots
$198.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
Schutz
Kaolin Over The Knee Boot
$197.71
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Schutz
Abbey Boot
$238.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Schutz
Arissa Square Toe Ballet Flat
$88.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Boots
Jeffrey Campbell
Patrik Over The Knee Boot
$189.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Marc Fisher
Darwin Over The Knee Boot
$238.95
$144.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Everlane
The Rain Boot
$75.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Cole Haan
Camry Riding Boot
$340.00
$79.97
from
Cole Haan
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted