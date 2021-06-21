DOIY Design

Kanne Book Ends

£46.49

Kanne Book Ends by DOIY. BrandDOIY Design Design can sometimes take itself too seriously, but that’s where DOIY comes in. DOIY specialise in creating playful, creative versions of everyday items - like a pizza cutter shaped like a bike, a book end that looks like a staircase, or a lunchbox that looks like a piece of sushi. Shop this brand Care instructions Do not clean with water! Only dust with a dry cloth