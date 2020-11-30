Joss & Main

Kamara Solid Wood Drum Coffee Table

$716.10 $261.30

Buy Now Review It

At Joss & Main

Covered in circular scales of off-white, natural shell, this solid wood coffee table is sure to become the jewel of your living room. Its ultra-sleek circular frame is constructed from solid mahogany wood and paneled in iridescent, mother-of-pearl-inspired seashell tile. A small, natural wood drum base shows at the bottom for a two-tone contrast. It's an eye-catching piece for sure, but still discreet enough to blend seamlessly with your current decor.