There’s a reason why the Kady Fit Ankle Pant is our #1 bestseller. The fit, hello! Trust us–the reviews say it all. (Really!).
Made from a soft, dark wash denim, these pants keep their shape all daylong.
Think all seasons, all climates, and most occasions.
Comes in the latest trendy colors and prints.
Hook & bar closure with hidden button at waist.
2 flat front pockets and 2 flat pockets in the back with button closure.
Unlined.
Model is 5’10”, size 14.
Inseam: 29". | High Rise Front: 13" / Back:19".
70% Cotton / 20% Polyester / 9% Rayon / 1% Spandex
Machine wash cold in gentle cycle with similar colors. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low.
Import
Item# 1154830