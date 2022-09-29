The Edited Life

Jute Natural Pouffe

£79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dunelm

Overview The Edited Life - Jute Beanbag The Jute in this product is undyed and as a result the colour of each piece will vary, making each product unique. Live well. Mean well. Be well. Many of us want to live simpler, more responsible lives. As we become more aware of our surroundings and understand how our choices contribute to the world around us, more people are choosing to consume less and curate more. The Edited Life introduces a new era of thoughtfulness in the home, with an understated collection of pieces chosen for their simple beauty, quality craftsmanship and innate usefulness that will last beyond any trend. Having it all is no longer the goal; having enough, and it being just right, is.