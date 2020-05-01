United States
Chantecaille
Just Skin Tinted Moisturizer
$74.00
At Chantecaille
This exceptionally versatile three-in-one formula represents a new approach to foundation. Designed for men and women as unique skin perfector, it provides excellent, skin-smoothing coverage and sun protection. Smooth, velvety, extraordinarily lightweight texture with a unique blend of Thyme and Butterfly Bush Extract for powerful antioxidant benefits. Crafted in Japan.