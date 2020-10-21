Rubie's

100% Nylon Imported Zipper closure Hand Wash OFFICIALLY LICENSED Jurassic World inflatable costume; look for trademark logo on packaging and labels to help assure you’ve received an authentic safety-tested item LONG SLEEVE inflatable jumpsuit with zipper closure on back and battery operated fan (batteries available separately) READ BEFORE BUYING: Costumes are not sized the same as apparel, please review the RUBIE'S SIZE CHART IN IMAGES, read recent reviews and Q & A to determine best fit