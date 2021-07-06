Xhilaration

Juniors’ Ribbed Bralette Bikini Top-animal Print

$17.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Juniors Material: 83% Nylon, 17% Spandex Garment Style: Back Hook and Loop Fastener Sheerness: Opaque Garment back type: Open UPF rating: No UPF Rating Bra cup construction details: Removable Cup Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry TCIN: 80332281 UPC: 829576170449 Item Number (DPCI): 238-15-0536 Origin: Imported Description Get yourself a chic and colorful swim style with the Animal Print Ribbed Bralette Bikini Top from Xhilaration™. Adorned with an allover animal-inspired print, this rib-knit bikini top creates an edgy look you'll love. This chic bikini top comes in a bralette cut to provide you with enough coverage to confidently rock your look, and removable cups with adjustable straps let you customize your coverage level while helping you get the right fit. Create a sassy waterside look with matching printed rib-knit bottoms, or try it on with solid bottoms for a fresh look you'll love. Removable Cups Removable cups offer customized wear Junior Sizing Product is designed with Juniors sizing and coverage levels; refer to size chart to find comparable sizes between Women's and Junior, and take into consideration lower coverage levels are typical in Juniors styles.