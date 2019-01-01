Skip navigation!
Clothing
Pants
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Jumpsuit With Blouson Sleeve
$72.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Plus-size jumpsuit by ASOS DESIGN For a look as lit as your plans. High neck. Blouson sleeves. Open back. Sometimes less is more. Zip-back fastening. Regular fit. A standard cut for a classic shape.
Featured in 1 story
Going-Out Clothes We Can Wear Out In Winter
by
Bobby Schuessler
