The Rodarte X Universal Standard Jumpsuit is a fun and playful piece that’s the perfect stylish select for any date, dinner, or dancing affair. Made from a luxe stretch georgette fabric that feels as good as it looks, the jumpsuit features dramatic bell sleeves with sheer chiffon ruffles that cascade from the sleeves as well as the front and back neckline. This piece is loose at the chest and skimming at the hips, and includes a removable sash belt to cinch the waist.
Fit: Fitted, view the product size guide
6'0" wearing XS_10-12