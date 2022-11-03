Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
ASOS DESIGN
Jumper With Mixed Pointelle Stitch In Blue
£30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
Levi's Gold Tab
Gold Tab Tank Top
BUY
$29.50
Levi's
Topshop
Frill Edge Rib Pointelle Top In Pink
BUY
£12.00
ASOS
Reformation
Muse Pointelle Tee
BUY
£55.00
Reformation
LESET
Pointelle-knit Cotton-jersey T-shirt
BUY
£61.26
Net-A-Porter
More from ASOS DESIGN
ASOS DESIGN
Jumper With Mixed Pointelle Stitch In Blue
BUY
£30.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Knitted Maxi Dress In Pointelle Stitch In Black
BUY
£38.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
90's Straight Jean
BUY
£42.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Circle Waist And Hip Belt In White Croc
BUY
$12.00
ASOS
More from Tops
Levi's Gold Tab
Gold Tab Tank Top
BUY
$29.50
Levi's
Topshop
Frill Edge Rib Pointelle Top In Pink
BUY
£12.00
ASOS
Reformation
Muse Pointelle Tee
BUY
£55.00
Reformation
LESET
Pointelle-knit Cotton-jersey T-shirt
BUY
£61.26
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted