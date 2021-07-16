Paula's Choice

Jumbo Skin Perfecting Exfoliant ($59 Value)

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

What it is: A daily-use liquid exfoliator in a special jumbo size that helps remove dead skin cells while clearing pores for a more even, radiant tone. Who it's for: All skin types. What it does: It helps visibly reduces fine lines and wrinkles to help reveal remarkably smoother, younger-looking skin. Skin becomes dull, dry and congested when dead skin cells build up on its surface. Beta hydroxy acid (BHA, also known as salicylic acid) mimics the natural exfoliation process of younger skin by helping it shed its extra layers while unclogging and cleaning pores. How to use: Lightly soak a cotton pad and apply it over the entire face, including the eye area. Avoid your lashlines and eyelids. Do not rinse. Use once or twice daily after cleansing and/or toning. For daytime, follow with a broad-spectrum rated 30 or greater.