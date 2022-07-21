United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Éliou
Julian Gold-plated Hoop Earrings
$156.00
At Net-A-Porter
Editors’ Notes éliou's 'Julian' earrings are inspired by DIY styles the brand's founders would make using soda tabs as kids. They're handmade from gold-plated metal and have chunky hoops. Remove one or both of the playful pendants for a more pared-back feel. Size & Fit This item’s measurements are: Length: 3cm / 1.2in Width: 1.5cm / 0.6in Details & Care Post fastening for pierced ears