Jules Leather Chelsea Boots

For our exclusive collaborative capsule, Paris-based footwear brand both infuses our most recognisable shoe styles — our Chelsea boots and chunky loafers — with their signature artistic edge. The focal point of our luxurious Jules leather boots is undoubtedly the hammered metal toe-cap feature. They feature stretchable panels that are emblematic of the classic Chelsea style and are set on experimental curved rubber soles, crafted with both's one-of-a-kind rubber technique. Plus points for the pull tabs that make getting in and out of them easier. Inspired by Kintsugi, the ancient Japanese art of mending cracks in ceramics with gold, this understated design features uneven edges underlaid with silver-tone foil. Let this sleek black pair add a streetwise edge to your ensembles. The official launch date is 7 October and you will only receive the product after the launch. The items from this collection are not eligible for any discounts or Privilege Membership perks.