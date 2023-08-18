Adam & Eve

The Joystick Rechargeable Wand can bend and flex any way you want it – allowing you to share the powerful vibrations with your lover… or keep them all for yourself! The super-flexible Joystick bends almost in half – making it one of the most bendable vibrators we’ve ever sold. You can easily share it with a partner in a variety of different positions – including doggy, missionary or cowgirl. It also makes a great double dildo since the flexible shaft can adjust to your actions! Or you can double your stimulation during solo play! With this flexibility and the Joystick’s extra-long shaft, you can finally stimulate those hard-to-reach erogenous zones for unbeatable thrills! Inspired by double dildos, Adam & Eve’s Couples Joystick Rechargeable Wand comes with 2 vibrating motors – one located in each end for maximum power and pleasure. You can pick from 7 different vibration modes, including multiple speeds and pulsating patterns. Simply press the button in the middle to turn the vibrator on and cycle through the vibration options. Hold the button down when you’re done to turn the vibrator off. The dual-ended wand is fully waterproof so you can use it in the shower as a fun way to start your day or while relaxing in the tub after work. The watertight seal makes the vibe easy to clean too. The vibrator is rechargeable and can run up to 1 hour. A USB charger is included for your convenience. The Couples Joystick Rechargeable Wand is compatible with water-based sex lubes.