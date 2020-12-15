BIRDCANFOX

Joyeux Noel Mug

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Designed by BIRDCANFOX in collaboration with Anthropologie, this whimsical mug makes hot cocoa taste all the more festive. About BIRDCANFOX Bristol-based crafter Liz Davies creates porcelain animals and homewares in her garden studio. Inspired by anthropomorphism, her work takes on a sense of magical realism that showcases her ability to see beauty in all things, big and small. Handpainted stoneware Due to the handcrafted nature of this item, expect slight variation in the appearance of each unique piece Hand wash Importe