Clarkson Potter
Joy The Baker Over Easy
$27.50
At Penguin Random House
Here are 125 recipes to tackle any brunch craving — from smoothies and coffees, to breads, eggs, salads, and bacon. Over Easy: Sweet and Savory Recipes for Leisurely Days is here to spice up your morning meal. Start with a strong pot of coffee, add spicy fresh-herb cocktails, a stack of blueberry waffles, the best egg techniques (from the fluffiest scrambled to the crispest fried), and enough doughnuts to set you up for life. Bake from this book, gather a few friends, and have a very good life.