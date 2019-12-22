Storets

Joy Belted Oversized Blazer

$119.00

Buy Now Review It

At Storets

Joy Belted Oversized Blazer Give your look of the day a chic update! Featuring an deliberately oversized silhouette, padded shoulder, dual flap pockets, a notch collar, and single breasted * Product Specification Polyester 80% Wool 20% * Flat Measurement: S/M: Shoulder: 46.5㎝ (18.3in) / Bust: 49㎝ (19.3in) Length: 76.5㎝ (30.1in) / Sleeve: 58㎝ (22.8in) * Professional Clean Only Model's height is 5'8" (178cm) Bust 32in Waist 24in Hip 35in and wearing S/M