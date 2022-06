Me-est Me

Journal

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 66751538; Color Code: 020 Complete with 88-pages of journal prompts and action items, the Me-est Me Journal is an approachable guide designed to help you reconnect with yourself, gain self-awareness & develop a deeper understanding of who you are. Content + Care - Paper - Made in the USA Size - 88 pages - Dimensions: 10"l x 7.5"w