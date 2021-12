Maje

Josselin Checked Woven Midi Skirt

£249.00 £174.30

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges

Maje woven midi skirt 39% cotton, 31% wool, 13% polyester, 11% polyamide, 4% viscose, 2% acrylic; lining 100% cotton Concealed zip fastening at back High-waisted, structured waistband, all-over checked print, high slit at leg, underlining mini skirt, darts in front and back, A-line silhouette, midi length Dry clean True to size Model is 5ft 9in/1.75m and wears a size UK 8 Midweight, non-stretch