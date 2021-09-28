Spell

Joni Midi Robe

At Free People

Style No. 62041140; Color Code: 081 The layer your wardrobe has been missing, this kimono-inspired robe is featured in a lightweight, printed fabrication with traditional wide sleeves and waist tie detail for added shape. Spell For as long as sisters Elizabeth and Isabella can remember they've been enamored by the feeling of creating pieces together out of vintage clothes and finding trinkets to create jewelry. The sisters went from a market stall in Byron Bay to a global brand, and now have a focus on their transition into making their brand more sustainable by swapping out fabrications for more earth friendly fibers as well as looking into their entire supply chains. Spell is the brand that you'll have someone chasing you down the street to ask you where you got that special piece - timeless vintage inspired styles you'll wear for years to come and ultimately make you feel beautiful. Care/Import Hand Wash Cold Import