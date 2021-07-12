Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Lisa Says Gah
Joni Maxi Dress
$159.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lisa Says Gah
Description Lightweight tiered maxi dress featuring puff sleeves. Our go-to summer dress! Details Size Guide
Need a few alternatives?
Dress Forum
Ditsy Floral Tiered Midi Dress
BUY
$54.00
$108.00
Cara Cara
Farm Rio
Red Bananas Maxi Tiered Dress
BUY
$215.00
Farm Rio
COS
Tiered Dress
BUY
$125.00
COS
Tanya Taylor
Liza Dress
BUY
$297.50
$595.00
Tanya Taylor
More from Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Diana Frock Mini Dress, Yin Yang Thistle
BUY
$169.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Surfrider Como Two Piece Set, Bandana
BUY
$85.00
$100.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Vacation One Piece, Olive Check
BUY
$87.55
$103.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Savannah One Piece, Bandana
BUY
$85.00
$100.00
Lisa Says Gah
More from Dresses
Violeta
Flowy Printed Dress
BUY
$49.99
$99.99
Mango
Old Navy
Sleeveless Rib-knit Linen-blend Midi Shift Dress For Women
BUY
$26.25
$34.99
Old Navy
Banana Republic
Square-neck Slip Dress
BUY
$102.99
$129.00
Banana Republic
Madewell
Eyelet Summertime Cami Midi Dress
BUY
$94.99
$138.00
Madewell
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted