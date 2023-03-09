Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Free People
Joni Embroidered Top
$148.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Need a few alternatives?
Pareto
Your Tank Top
BUY
$48.00
Pareto
DK Active
Ballet Top
BUY
£47.00
DK Active
Everlane
The Pima Micro-rib Short Tank
BUY
£40.00
Everlane
Weekday
Close Fitted Tank Top
BUY
£10.00
Weekday
More from Free People
Free People
Lotus Paisley Print Bandana
BUY
$30.00
Free People
Free People
Shady Character Packable Wide Brim Hat
BUY
$68.00
Free People
Free People
Sublime Straw Bucket Hat
BUY
$68.00
Free People
Free People
Southwest Lace Maxi Dress
BUY
$198.00
Free People
More from Tops
Pareto
Your Tank Top
BUY
$48.00
Pareto
DK Active
Ballet Top
BUY
£47.00
DK Active
Everlane
The Pima Micro-rib Short Tank
BUY
£40.00
Everlane
Weekday
Close Fitted Tank Top
BUY
£10.00
Weekday
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted