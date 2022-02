Outerknown

Joni Cashmere Sweater

$398.00 $199.00

Buy Now Review It

At Outerknown

Detailing Ultra plush cashmere you'll wear every single day. Relaxed fit, layers easily over everything. Our Donegal yarn honors the homespun feel and colorful flecks of traditional yarn from Donegal, Ireland. Wide ribbed knit detailing at neckline, cuff, and hem.