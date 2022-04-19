Jones Road

Eye Cream This Product Is: a hydrating under-eye cream Good For: all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal Why We Love It: Jones Road Eye Cream is pillowy to the touch, delivers moisture and hydrates instantly. Enriched with Macadamia Seed Oil and Trehalose, it glides onto the most delicate areas with no tugging required. Works seamlessly under The Face Pencil to create a smooth look.