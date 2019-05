Jonathan Adler

Jonathan Adler Muse Noir Candle

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

Midnight black wax in a translucent porcelain vessel that glows as the candle burns. The scent: deep notes of bergamot and black plum mingled with amber and vetiver. And after the candle is gone? The vessel is the perfect pot for a posse of pretty posies. 13 oz. candle Approximate burn time 48 hours Minimize the amount of wax left on sides of the vessel and damage caused by overheating by not burning longer than 2?3 hours