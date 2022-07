Joico

Joimist Protective Finishing Spray

Description JoiMist Medium gives you just the right amount of hold while locking out humidity and pollution for healthy-looking, frizz-free hair. Benefits All-day holding power Helps control flyaways & frizz Paraben-free Sulfate-free Vegan Suggested Use Shake well. Spray 8-10 inches (20-30 cm) from dry hair.