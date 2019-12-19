Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
John Lewis & Partners
John Lewis & Partners Geneva Small Weekend Holdall, Blue
£65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At John Lewis
Geneva Small Weekend Holdall
More from John Lewis & Partners
John Lewis & Partners
St Tropez Stripe Tote Bag
£19.50
from
John Lewis
BUY
John Lewis & Partners
Textured Knitted Throw, Citrine
£48.00
from
John Lewis
BUY
John Lewis & Partners
Specialist Synthetic Weighted Blanket
£60.00
from
John Lewis
BUY
John Lewis & Partners
Mirrored Drinks Tray
£24.00
from
John Lewis
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted