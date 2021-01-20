Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
John Frieda
John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Conditioner
$6.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Rite Aid
More from John Frieda
John Frieda
Frizz Ease Miraculous Recovery Deep Mask
£6.99
from
Superdrug
BUY
John Frieda
1.5 Inch Drying & Styling Hot Air Brush
$39.99
$22.49
from
Amazon
BUY
John Frieda
Detox & Repair Masque
C$12.99
from
Amazon
BUY
John Frieda
Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum
£6.99
£4.99
from
Superdrug
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted