Description There’s nothing quite like Day 2 hair - it always looks just a little bit better than when it’s squeaky clean, because of the amazing grip and texture that easily holds waves and curls (plus there’s that whole time-saving thing). Skip the shampoo and embrace second day hairstyles with John Frieda Day 2 Revival Curl Reset Spray, a moisturizing spray for rejuvenating curls that may have lost some of their bounce and shine. The formula contains an Acai and Avocado Dry Oil blend that hydrates strands, adds shine and hold without crunch, and refreshes hair in a way that re-wetting it with water just can’t. A clean, feminine fragrance of sparkling mandarin, apple, and creamy white florals leaves hair lightly scented without interfering with your favorite perfume. The result is glossy, bouncy hair that feels fresh, even on Day 2 (and maybe even Day 3 or 4…). Don’t Wash, Try This: Spray generously into slept-on curls, then twist, wrap, and separate small sections into fresh coils. How to Use John Frieda Day 2 Revival Curl Reset Spray: Spray onto dry hair, concentrating on the ends and lengths. Twist small sections of hair to reshape curls and enhance definition, or scrunch hair in sections for more unstructured curls. . About John Frieda Over three decades ago, the John Frieda brand started with the opening of a salon on New Cavendish Street, London. Today, the vision of the brand reflects that salon heritage: delivering products that target specific style problems and transform them. For salon-caliber results you can see and feel. We learned that to get there, the solution has to be tailored to your hair’s specific needs. So we made it our mission to crack the differences behind exactly what makes blondes brighter, brunettes shine, and frizz an ancient memory. Our products are fueled by an understanding of what makes each individual hair type unique. To help your style meet its perfect match.