Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hats
Pardo Hats
John Beret
$164.49
Buy Now
Review It
At Vasquiat
DELIVERY: 3-4 WEEKS AFTER ORDER CONFIRMATION Green beret in tie-dye 100% wool with 100% cotton lining. Made and designed by hand in Spain.
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell
Packable Mesa Straw Hat
$39.50
from
Madewell
BUY
Topshop
Black Pu Beret
£12.00
from
Topshop
BUY
& Other Stories
Plaid Check Puff Beret
£27.00
£11.50
from
ASOS
BUY
Madewell
Donegal Kent Beanie
$38.00
$24.99
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Hats
Madewell
Packable Mesa Straw Hat
$39.50
from
Madewell
BUY
Topshop
Black Pu Beret
£12.00
from
Topshop
BUY
& Other Stories
Plaid Check Puff Beret
£27.00
£11.50
from
ASOS
BUY
Madewell
Donegal Kent Beanie
$38.00
$24.99
from
Madewell
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted