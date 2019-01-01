Description
Long sleeve wrap dress from Farrow. Allover floral print. V neckline. Sheer long sleeves with gathered elastic cuffs. Wraparound closure with tie-front self belt. Cascading ruffled hem. Lined. Mid-thigh length.
• Georgette
• 100% polyester
• Hand wash
• Imported
Sizing
Garment Measurements
16" chest
14.5" shoulder to shoulder
13" waist
33.5" front length
Measurements taken from size small.
Model Measurements
Model is in size small.
Model is 5'9" | 32" bust | 24" waist | 33" hips
Fit Notes
Standard fit.
Sizing Notes
Small fits like US size 0/2
Medium fits like US size 4/6
Large fits like US size 8
