Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Farrow

Jocelin Floral Dress In Teal

$88.00$36.99
At Need Supply Co
Description Long sleeve wrap dress from Farrow. Allover floral print. V neckline. Sheer long sleeves with gathered elastic cuffs. Wraparound closure with tie-front self belt. Cascading ruffled hem. Lined. Mid-thigh length. • Georgette • 100% polyester • Hand wash • Imported Sizing Garment Measurements 16" chest 14.5" shoulder to shoulder 13" waist 33.5" front length Measurements taken from size small. Model Measurements Model is in size small. Model is 5'9" | 32" bust | 24" waist | 33" hips Fit Notes Standard fit. Sizing Notes Small fits like US size 0/2 Medium fits like US size 4/6 Large fits like US size 8 Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates
Featured in 1 story
I Actually Bought This $37 Wedding Guest Dress
by Elizabeth Buxton